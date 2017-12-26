 Policeman Guns Down Colleague In Christmas Day Shoot Out With Cultists | Nigeria Today
Policeman Guns Down Colleague In Christmas Day Shoot Out With Cultists

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

KidnappersA policeman attached to the Bayelsea State Police Command was on Christmas Day shot dead by a colleague as their police patrol vehicle came under fire from suspected cultists. According to Premium Times, the suspected cultists had been feasting in the Obele area of Ovom in Yenagoa when the festivities degenerated into a supremacy battle…

