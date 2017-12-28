Policeman shoots boss dead, injures two colleagues – The Punch
Policeman shoots boss dead, injures two colleagues
The Punch
A Police officer shot dead his boss before injuring his two colleagues at Southeast Kenya's Makueni County, the Police said Thursday. The suspect is on the run after the incident, in which he shot dead the local deputy Officer Commanding Station …
