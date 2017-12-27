Policeman, three others die in C’River communal clash – The Punch
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Policeman, three others die in C'River communal clash
The Punch
One policeman and three other persons were said to have died in a renewed communal conflict between Ojor and Uyangha communities in the Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State. The clash, which started on Monday and continued on Tuesday, was …
