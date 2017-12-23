Policemen “cocked their guns and threatened to shoot” Praiz – Manager
While we await the official statement of singer Praiz regarding his arrest by the Nigeria Police Force, his manager has spoken out in an interview with Punch. It had been reported on Tuesday that the singer was arrested by the police, and had his phone smashed as he attempted recording the arrest. He was later released, […]
The post Policemen “cocked their guns and threatened to shoot” Praiz – Manager appeared first on BellaNaija.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!