Policemen “cocked their guns and threatened to shoot” Praiz – Manager

While we await the official statement of singer Praiz regarding his arrest by the Nigeria Police Force, his manager has spoken out in an interview with Punch. It had been reported on Tuesday that the singer was arrested by the police, and had his phone smashed as he attempted recording the arrest. He was later released, […]

The post Policemen “cocked their guns and threatened to shoot” Praiz – Manager appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

