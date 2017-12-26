 Polls close in Liberia’s run-off elections, counting underway | Nigeria Today
Polls close in Liberia’s run-off elections, counting underway

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Vote counting is underway at 5,390 polling units across Liberia following Tuesday’s presidential run-off election described by observers as “generally peaceful and smooth’’. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that polls closed at 6 p.m.

