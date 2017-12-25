Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem, highlights plight of war-scarred children – Rappler



Rappler Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem, highlights plight of war-scarred children

Rappler

PEACE. Pope Francis waves from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica during the traditional "Urbi et Orbi" Christmas message to the city and the world, on December 25, 2017 at St Peter's square in Vatican. Photo by Andreas Solaro/AFP. VATICAN CITY – Pope …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

