Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem, highlights plight of war-scarred children – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem, highlights plight of war-scarred children
Vanguard
Pope Francis on Monday called for peace in Jerusalem in his traditional Christmas address and highlighted the plight of children scarred by conflict, after urging the world's 1.3 billion Catholics not to ignore migrants. Addressing tens of thousands of …
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel and Palestine
Pope calls for peace in Mideast during traditional Christmas address
Pope Francis: Middle East 'needs two-state solution'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!