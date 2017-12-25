 Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem, highlights plight of war-scarred children – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem, highlights plight of war-scarred children – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem, highlights plight of war-scarred children
Vanguard
Pope Francis on Monday called for peace in Jerusalem in his traditional Christmas address and highlighted the plight of children scarred by conflict, after urging the world's 1.3 billion Catholics not to ignore migrants. Addressing tens of thousands of
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel and PalestineThe Guardian
Pope calls for peace in Mideast during traditional Christmas addressNBCNews.com
Pope Francis: Middle East 'needs two-state solution'Sky News
The Mercury News –The Hindu –BBC News –Telegraph.co.uk
all 170 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.