Popular Actress receives Engagement Ring as Christmas Gift

It is a Rosy Christmas period for popular Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri. She received a ring as Christmas gift.

Ruth took to her instagram page to share the news of her engagement that happened exactly at 12:15a.m christmas morning.

She also praised the ‘mysterious’ with sweet words. She kept the guy away from social media.

