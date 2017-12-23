Post Malone and 21 Savage Host Crypto New Year’s Eve at the Legends Room

Las Vegas–The Legends Room, the world’s only blockchain-based nightclub, rings in 2018 with two of the hottest names in music -Post Malone and 21 Savage on New Year’s Eve.

The Legends Room is the only nightlife venue anywhere in the world that accepts bitcoin, ethereum and other digital currencies for services including New Year’s Eve tickets and tables. The club even has its own digital token that trades under the symbol LGD on the Bittrex exchange. Users of the club’s token receive special benefits such as preferred seating and pricing.

“Bitcoin is one of the biggest stories of 2017 and Post Malone and 21 Savage are two of biggest artists of the year. This combination is a perfect only in Las Vegas moment,” added Nick Blomgren founder of the Legends Room.

Ticket prices start at $50.00 for one (1) female general admission ticket with private spaces and tables ranging from $500 to $20,000 for a stage-side VIP space for up to 20 guests. Tickets include an open bar, complimentary bottles and heavily passed appetizers until 12 a.m based on various tiers.

In addition to digital currency, the Legends Rooms accepts all forms of traditional payments such as cash and credit cards.

Tickets are on sale at www.legendsroomlv.com.

