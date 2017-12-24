Power sector records new national peak of 5,222.3 MW

The Nigerian Power industry has achieved yet another national peak of 5,222.3MW of electricity effectively transmitted in the national grid on December 18, 2017 at 9pm. In a statement signed by the General Manager Public Affairs of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Ndidi Mbah, made available to BusinessDay on Saturday said “this milestone achievement, is the highest ever recorded in the nation’s power sector to-date. This surpassed…

