Power supply dips to 4108MW, contradicts TCN’s peak transmission claim – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 29, 2017


Power supply dips to 4108MW, contradicts TCN's peak transmission claim
There is no sign of improved electricity supply to Nigerians as the nation recorded an average power sent out of 4,108MW on December 26, data from the Nigerian Electricity System operator of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, shows. Power plant
