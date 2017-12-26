 Power transmission hits 5222 megawatts – TCN – TODAY.NG | Nigeria Today
Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Business


Power transmission hits 5222 megawatts – TCN
The ministry of power says the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) successfully transmitted 5,222 megawatts of power to the national grid, the highest transmission in the country's history. The ministry announced this in a tweet on Tuesday morning

