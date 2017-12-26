Power transmission hits 5222 megawatts – TCN – TODAY.NG
TODAY.NG
Power transmission hits 5222 megawatts – TCN
The ministry of power says the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) successfully transmitted 5,222 megawatts of power to the national grid, the highest transmission in the country's history. The ministry announced this in a tweet on Tuesday morning …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
