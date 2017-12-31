PPPRA Moves against Fuel Pump Price Hike, Hoarding – THISDAY Newspapers
THISDAY Newspapers
PPPRA Moves against Fuel Pump Price Hike, Hoarding
THISDAY Newspapers
The monitoring team of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has embarked on a tour of filling stations across Lagos metropolis to check the excesses of some owners whose dishonest activities are frustrating government's efforts at …
PPPRA, DPR step up inspection of petrol stations
