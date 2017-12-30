PR: Alibaba and eBay’s Representatives Support Global Marketplace Storiqa

Storiqa launched its token sale on November 28, 2017, and has exceeded its soft cap and has reached more than $6 million.

Storiqa aims to provide the ways of digital trading and destroy all the borders between buyers and sellers. It is the marketplace which supports cryptocurrency and smart-contracts. Due to using of blockchain technology, Storiqa has the lowest transaction and business costs. It also helps to make purchasing processes simplest in the world that every SME can start selling goods globally in one hour.

With the help of blockchain, Storiqa solves frequent and pressing issues in online trading. Transparent affiliate marketing helps in attracting to the platform traffic owners which are able to monetize their reviews when viewers purchase goods following the referral links. Smart review system provides online shoppers with honest reviews which means that a user drops the review only after receiving an ordered item.

Former eBay COO has become new Storiqa’s Advisor. He stated that blockchain brings eCommrece to the next level. During recent Asian roadshow, the team also welcomed another prominent professional — the member of Alibaba family Peter Xu, who currently advising Storiqa in development on Chinese market. The platform itself will be launched on local market in the second quarter of 2018.

Token sale ends on February 13, 2018. At the last stage of token sale price reaches $0.015. All questions regarding bonuses ask in Storiqa’s community: https://t.me/storiqa_en

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

