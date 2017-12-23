PR: Cryptobank Datarius Integrating Bancor Protocol

San Jose, Costa Rica – Datarius, a new blockchain cryptobank has today announced collaboration with Bancor to minimize the risk of volatility. Datarius will activate a Token Relay™ with 7% of its circulating token supply within the 45 days following the distribution of the DTRC tokens after a successful completion of the Token Sale.

“We appreciate very much our partnership and consider it a recognition of Datarius tokens as strong and promising”, said Alex Vuyko, CEO Datarius. “Bancor Protocol™ will allow us through tokens transformation on the basis of smart contracts to secure stability of DTRC price”.

About Datarius

The Datarius project is a new, social-type cryptobank with transparent conditions. In cryptobanking industry, Datarius will become the first financial institution capable of o ering its customers a full range of financial services implemented within a decentralized system. The uniqueness of Datarius Cryptobank is that the project allows customers to get services, adapted to their needs. Datarius will operate on the basis of P2P ecosystem (peer-to-peer), where transaction participants are private users, and not banking institutions. For more information, please visit “https://www.datarius.io/“.

About Bancor

Bancor Protocol™ is a standard for the creation of Smart Tokens™, cryptocurrencies with built-in convertibility directly through their smart contracts. Bancor utilizes an innovative token “Connector” method to enable formulaic price calculation and continuous liquidity for all compliant tokens, without needing to match two parties in an exchange. Smart Tokens interconnect to form token liquidity networks, allowing user-generated cryptocurrencies to thrive. For more information, visit the “website” and read the Bancor Protocol™ White paper.

The post PR: Cryptobank Datarius Integrating Bancor Protocol appeared first on Bitcoin News.

