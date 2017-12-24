PR: Game Machine – Investing in Gaming Industry for a Great Profit!

The popularity of blockchain technologies had gone through the roof. It showed startups a new way of capital investment — Initial Coin Offer (ICO). Seems like there’s an endless amount of new companies with a great and promising outcome. With so many startups and up-to-date technologies, today is an exciting time to be a cryptocurrency investor.

One of the most advanced markets nowadays is the gaming industry. 2017 was one of the greatest years in the world of video games, it became a landmark with revenues exceeding $116 billion. People are spending more than ever on games, and this is especially true for the millennial generation. The PC scene, which was supposed to fall of, is actually showing that it won’t be denied. The recent analysis by GamesIndustry.biz shows that players are equally playing on console and personal computers. With blockchain technologies, these gaming PCs could be used to make money.

What can it offer?

One of the startups that have already proved the high quality of its product is Game Machine. It merges the gaming industry and blockchain technologies. The team developed the project with consideration of all parties involved — the gamers are interested in getting the items for their favorite titles, developers get the platform to promote their games and investors can find a valuable project faster. Game Machine simply unites all of them in one transparent ecosystem.

Game Machine is an ambitious project, but with a clear vision and fundamental ideas. It was started in March 2017 with a budget of $80,000. At the beginning, the team invested their own money and after a couple of months of developing, they got additional $120,000 from investors. The team consists of the brightest minds in the industry and has gone far for a project that was started not so long ago. CEO of Game Machine, Taras Dovgal, talks about the team:

“Game Machine is constantly developing and growing. Currently, the team consists of 15 members. It isn’t a big group, but we can easily say that we’re friends and are united by the same ideas. We also have additional help from talented marketers, designers, and traffic-managers”.

The great thing about Game Machine is that it already has a working product. The team was focused on the development of the client app for months and has just released Open Beta version of it. Game Machine Client consists of a miner and a store of items for popular games such as CS:GO and Dota 2. Gamers all over the world are showing a great interest — the client had attracted more than 10,000 users in a month and a half. That’s no wonder because the gamers get what they want by providing calculation powers of their PCs and not by paying their hard-earned money. The team is also providing constant updates for the mobile application of Game Machine.

Game Machine is determined to continue the development of the products. The library of games and items will only grow in the future as the team will implement more and more projects in the pool. The plan for 2018 is to release the first version of the app for advertisers and another one for investors. Also, the mobile version of Game Machine Client for iOS is in development and will be launched in March 2018. By 2019 the team will set up a product for exchanging tokens and create API for the 3rd party resources for the ecosystem. Security of Game Machine is provided by the combination of Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Authority principles. Later the team is planning to use neural networks and AI for a liquidation of fraud.

Token Sale

Game Machine is running a Token Sale at the moment. The project attracted more than $700,000 in sold tokens by a week. Currently, there is a 10% bonus for all purchased tokens for investors. Token Sale will last until January, 31.

More details are provided on the official site: gamemachine.io

Telegram channel: https://t.me/gamemachineico

