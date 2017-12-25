PR: LWF Looks to Disrupt Global Logistics Market With First Decentralized Logistics Platform

Italy – Local World Forwarders (LWF) aims to create an efficient and innovative platform based on blockchain as well as DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) Technology for a democratic and decentralized disruption of the Global Logistics Market, expected to be worth $15.5 Trillion by 2023.

With more and more shipments to residential addresses due to the booming e-commerce industry, the major impediments of the logistics industry have become more prominent than ever before. Custom duties make imported goods tacks on unnecessary fees and increases prices, or shutting companies out of entire markets entirely. This is seen with India’s recent tax increases on cell phones affecting major companies such as Apple, Samsung, and LG.

Furthermore, there is no singular company that handles logistics globally, further causing complications when it comes to global shipments, especially when a package is transferred from one jurisdiction to another. Integrating different companies together would be difficult due to the lack of a standardized system, making developing new API’s or combining data structures unfeasible.

LWF looks to change all this with their multi-service logistics platform, with a DPoS-based blockchain as the backbone. The platform will be capable of decentralizing the entire logistics supply chain to get rid of central points of failure, as well as making management immutable, ensuring records are authentic and can be validated by anyone.

For the first time ever, anyone that is part of the platform can generate an income using LWF’s P2P platform. Users can receive or ship parcels across the globe, providing secure and decentralized logistics on a international scale.

Users are rewarded with LWF Coin for being a forwarder, which delivers and keeps packages safe until they reach their end destination, among other ways to earn LWF. Interested users looking to become a part of the platform should contribute to secure tokens in order to access the platform when it is ready. The P2P Alpha Release is expected for sometime this month, with a Main Net Release on February 25th, 2018.

While it is unfortunately too late to contribute in the presale, where participants enjoyed a 35% bonus from October 23rd to November 6th, users can still join the Early Supporters Program, which began on November 14th and will end January 22nd, 2018, at 10:00 GMT.

A minimum donation of .01 is required to participate in this program, but supporters will receive a 25% bonus, plus an additional 0.5% for each .5 Bitcoin contributed, up to a max bonus percentage of 45%. For example, a donation of 20 BTC would receive the maximum bonus of 45%.

The last sale will be the TEC sale, which begins a day after the Early Support Program Ends, on January 23rd at 12:00 GMT. The final sale will end on February 23rd, 2018, at 12:00 GMT, with a minimum contribution limit of .005 BTC.

About Local World Forwarders:

The Local World Forwarders project is based on a simple yet complex idea, aimed at decentralized logistics, where anyone can be a user or a service provider based on a DPoS Blockchain which allows our platform to push all users and shipping information data through our blockchain to maximize decentralization in the logistics market. LWF’s P2P Platform is a multi-service logistics platform with an efficient information system that uses integrated DPoS blockchain technology, to provide excellent solutions to the shortcomings the industry is currently facing, especially in emerging countries, at the same time setting up profit opportunities for both investors and users.

