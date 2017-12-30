PR: Prediction Markets Delphy Announces International Expansion

• Delphy Platform to be launched for China Market in February 2018

• Delphy Hires Fox Holt GE executive as Vice President Business Development to lead international expansion

Delphy Foundation, the only predictions markets company headquartered in China, today announced the company’s international expansion plans. Delphy foundation aims to significantly enhance its’ geographic presence in Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific region to grow its customer base for the much-anticipated launch of the Delphy platform.

Delphy Foundation will launch the Delphy platform for the China market in February 2018. The testimony of Delphy platform’s popularity in China, is the fact that within a few hours of the pre-registration launch, the influx of 10,000+ sign-ups, temporarily brought down our server. Furthermore, Delphy Foundation will launch the English version of the Delphy platform for its international users in Q2, 2018.

Delphy Foundation’s international expansion will be led by newly appointed Fox Holt, Vice President of Business Development. Mr. Holt brings a unique combination of sales, financial and technical experience working for large companies including GE, Morgan Stanley and more. Additionally, Mr. Holt led international entrepreneurial endeavors as founder and CEO of Orthogonal Inc and Torque Tech Capital.

“We are excited Mr. Holt has joined our team,” said Delphy Founder Bo Wang and co-founder of Factom. “We feel confident he will be a key factor in driving success and growth for Delphy.”

His vast experience commercializing new technologies from software to chemicals will be instrumental to our team. Mr. Holt brings with him nearly 20 years of experience working in diverse range of industries and markets ranging in size from start-ups to multinational organisations.

Mr. Holt will be responsible for the leadership of the Delphy marketing endevours, developing new business opportunities and work with product development team in creating the best-in-class mobile social platform for prediction markets. “Delphy’s progress since completing an ICO in August has been staggering. I am truly honored to join a team with such great experienced in both blockchain and entrepreneurship.”

Mr. Holt graduated from prestigious Cornell University, with a degree in Masters of Business Administration (MBA). In his free time, he enjoys playing golf and spending time with his family.

About Delphy

A Decentralised mobile social platform for predictions markets.

Delphy is an open-source, decentralised, mobile prediction market platform built on the Ethereum platform. Delphy uses market incentives to allow participants to transparently communicate with each other to discuss and share the outcome of upcoming events whilst effectively predicting the future. Our decentralised platform makes it difficult to manipulate prediction results.

Delphy incentivises its platform users with rewards for correctly predicting future events. We endevour to eliminate uncertainty in forecasting and predicting outcomes.

For more information, please contact Shalini Wood at [email protected] or visit the Delphy website at http://delphy.org/en/index.html

