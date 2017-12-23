PR: The Future of Trading Is Here – Social Trading Platform Trak Invest

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

TrakInvest, a virtual social trading platform has been disrupting the financial services landscape across Asia since 2014. Headquarted in Singapore, with operations in India, Thailand and Hong Kong, TrakInvest, at its core, is about “Crowdsourcing of Financial Wisdom” and rewarding its participants in a decentralized economy, based on performance and insights. Backed by an experienced management team, TrakInvest provides Social Trading and Certification programs to its 100,000+ user community.

TrakInvest began as Bobby’s vision during his private equity days when he saw the existence of information asymmetry driven by the fact that the institutional investor had superior information and analytical tools at their disposal vis-a-vis the average retail investor. TrakInvest was built to empower the average retail investor with “crowdsourced” sentiment tools to create a level playing field removing the information asymmetry that has plagued them for so many years.

The platform which currently provides virtual equity trading will also be introducing a virtual trading platform for cryptocurrencies and the next generation AI sentiment tools that enable social listening to generate profitable equity trading signals and ideas. These proprietary tools will be developed using the social trading data and behaviour collected for the last three years. TrakInvest also plans to launch 250 ‘TrakInvest labs’ and ‘centres of excellence’ across universities in India, Thailand and Singapore over the next 18 months. This will not only promote investing as a life skill but also expose, train, and re-skill technical talent on blockchain and cryptocurrencies, as a way of giving back to the growing cryptocurrency community.

With the TRAK Token, TrakInvest will introduce a reward economy where the producers of trading data, insights and sentiments will be globally rewarded in a transparent and frictionless manner.

“The concept of social trading and the concept of cryptocurrency came together nicely because now we could actually set an incentivisation and a monetisation model not only for TrakInvest but also for its users” says Mr. Bobby Bhatia, Founder & CEO, TrakInvest

Bobby Bhatia has been an ex-private equity banker with 25 years of experience in J.P Morgan Asia, AIG Asia and O’Connor & Associates. The TRAK token will be made available through the Pre – ICO sale at a 23% discount which began on 16 December 2017. All details and whitepaper available on www.trakinvest.ai

Contact Email Address

[email protected]

Supporting Link

www.trakinvest.ai

