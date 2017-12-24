Praising the Lord – Vanguard
|
Praising the Lord
PRAISE HIM! The God who made you and formed you. (Deut 32:6). PRAISE HIM! The God who sees you. (Gen 16:13). PRAISE HIM! The God who watches you. (Isa 48:17). PRAISE HIM! The God who sustains you. (Ps 54:4). PRAISE HIM! The God who has kept you. (Gen …
