Premier League: Burnley, Chelsea, Watford Lead, Three Games Level
Boxing Day English Prmier League live actions.
See goal updates below
Man Utd 1-2 Burnley
- Barnes nets early for visitors (2)
- Defour with stunning FK (36)
- Lingard flick for 2-1 (53)
- Ibra, Lukaku, Shaw start for Utd
- Barnes replaces Wood for Burnle
- Bournemouth 2-1 West Ham
- Collins heads opener (7)
- Gosling leveller (30)
- Ake puts Cherries ahead (57)
- Three Cherries changes
- Lanzini, Collins in for Hammers
- Huddersfield 1-1 Stoke
- Sobhi level in 60 minute
- Huddersfield 1-0 Stoke
- Ince opens scoring
- Depoitre on bench for Huddersfield
- Stoke team unchanged
- Watford 2-1 Leicester
- Mahrez heads opener (37)
- Wague levels things up (45)
- Schmeichel OG puts hosts in front (65)
- Wague makes first Watford start
- Dragovic debuts for Leicester
- Chelsea 2-0 Brighton
- Morata opens scoring (46)
- Alonso makes it 2-0 (59)
- Morata, Fabregas return
- Hughton makes four changes
- WEST BROM 0-0 EVERTON
- The referee brings an end to the first period, a first period which has seen little in terms of goal-mouth action. Very little to be excited about, with both sides struggling to produce quality in the final third, fingers crossed they buck up their ideas in the second half!
