Premier League: Burnley, Chelsea, Watford Lead, Three Games Level

Boxing Day English Prmier League live actions. See goal updates below Man Utd 1-2 Burnley Barnes nets early for visitors (2)

Defour with stunning FK (36)

Lingard flick for 2-1 (53)

Ibra, Lukaku, Shaw start for Utd

Barnes replaces Wood for Burnle

Bournemouth 2-1 West Ham

Collins heads opener (7)

Gosling leveller (30)

Ake puts Cherries ahead (57)

Three Cherries changes

Lanzini, Collins in for Hammers

Huddersfield 1-1 Stoke Sobhi level in 60 minute

Huddersfield 1-0 Stoke

Ince opens scoring

Depoitre on bench for Huddersfield

Stoke team unchanged



Watford 2-1 Leicester

Mahrez heads opener (37)

Wague levels things up (45)

Schmeichel OG puts hosts in front (65)

Wague makes first Watford start

Dragovic debuts for Leicester

Chelsea 2-0 Brighton

Chelsea 2-0 Brighton

Morata opens scoring (46)

Alonso makes it 2-0 (59)

Morata, Fabregas return

Hughton makes four changes

WEST BROM 0-0 EVERTON

The referee brings an end to the first period, a first period which has seen little in terms of goal-mouth action. Very little to be excited about, with both sides struggling to produce quality in the final third, fingers crossed they buck up their ideas in the second half!

The post Premier League: Burnley, Chelsea, Watford Lead, Three Games Level appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

