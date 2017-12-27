Prepare for global monetary tightening, UBS tells Nigeria, others – The Punch
|
Prepare for global monetary tightening, UBS tells Nigeria, others
The Punch
UBS Wealth Management's Chief Investment Office has predicted that 2018 will be positive on global equities relative to high-grade and developed world government bonds. According to the office, global economic growth should continue at the high 3.8 per …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News.
