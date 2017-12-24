Presidency blasts Nigerians for condemning Buhari’s documentary amid fuel scarcity

Nigerian presidency has lambasted Nigerians for attacking it over a TV documentary about President Muhammadu Buhari. Many Nigerians say the timing of the film was to launder the image of the president at a time they are infuriated by the scarcity of petrol. Entitled ‘The Human Side of President Buhari’, the 55-minute documentary put together […]

Presidency blasts Nigerians for condemning Buhari’s documentary amid fuel scarcity

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

