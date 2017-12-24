 Presidency blasts Nigerians for condemning Buhari’s documentary amid fuel scarcity | Nigeria Today
Presidency blasts Nigerians for condemning Buhari’s documentary amid fuel scarcity

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian presidency has lambasted Nigerians for attacking it over a TV documentary about President Muhammadu Buhari. Many Nigerians say the timing of the film was to launder the image of the president at a time they are infuriated by the scarcity of petrol. Entitled ‘The Human Side of President Buhari’, the 55-minute documentary put together […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

