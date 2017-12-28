 Presidency Denied Yusuf Buhari Flown Abroad | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Presidency Denied Yusuf Buhari Flown Abroad

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Politics, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The Presidency has denied an online story that the President’s son, Yusuf Buhari was flown out of the country early Thursday morning following his severe head injury in a bike accident. An online media outfit, TheCable, on Thursday reported that Buhari had been flown to Germany over head injury he sustained following a bike accident […]

The post Presidency Denied Yusuf Buhari Flown Abroad appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.