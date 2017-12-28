Presidency Denied Yusuf Buhari Flown Abroad

The Presidency has denied an online story that the President’s son, Yusuf Buhari was flown out of the country early Thursday morning following his severe head injury in a bike accident. An online media outfit, TheCable, on Thursday reported that Buhari had been flown to Germany over head injury he sustained following a bike accident […]

The post Presidency Denied Yusuf Buhari Flown Abroad appeared first on Timeofgist.

