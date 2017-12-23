Presidency presents 55-minute documentary on President Buhari Sunday

The presidency says it has concluded arrangements to present to the public a 55-minute documentary on President Muhammadu Buhari on Dec. 24 and 25.

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, said the documentary was put together by the media and publicity department of the State House.

According to him, the documentary entitled, “The Human Side of President Buhari’’, portrays the President in a light that majority of Nigerians have not seen him.

“”It is made up of interviews of close aides of the President and some others who have worked closely with him, carefully put together to show a side of the President that many would love to see.

“”This documentary will air on the Network Service of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Sunday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday Dec. 26. It will also air on Channels Television on Monday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) between 8 and 9pm on the days and stations mentioned,’’ he further explained.

