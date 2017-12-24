 Presidency reacts to sale of fuel above N145 per litre | Nigeria Today
Presidency reacts to sale of fuel above N145 per litre

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Presidency has told Nigerians to report filling stations selling above N145 per litre to Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR. The government on Sunday provided help line on which Nigerians can share their complaints. This is contained in a terse statement by President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad It read: “On #FuelCrisis: You can […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

