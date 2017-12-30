Presidency speaks on Buhari’s board appointments
The presidency has reacted to the controversy generated by appointment of 1,468 Nigerians into the boards of agencies and parastatals. The list generated controversy after names of some dead persons like Sen. Francis Okposo were found among the appointees. Fani Kayode in reaction to list said Buhari was suffering from dementia. Reacting, Garba Shehu said […]
Presidency speaks on Buhari’s board appointments
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!