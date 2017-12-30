 Presidency speaks on Buhari’s board appointments | Nigeria Today
Presidency speaks on Buhari’s board appointments

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The presidency has reacted to the controversy generated by appointment of 1,468 Nigerians into the boards of agencies and parastatals. The list generated controversy after names of some dead persons like Sen. Francis Okposo were found among the appointees. Fani Kayode in reaction to list said Buhari was suffering from dementia. Reacting, Garba Shehu said […]

