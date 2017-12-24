President Akufo-Addo Congratulates Gender Minister – Ghana News Agency
President Akufo-Addo Congratulates Gender Minister
Ghana News Agency
Kyebi (E/R), Dec. 23, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ms Otiko Afisah Djaba for creating an opportunity for him to interact with children as part of the Christmas …
President Akufo-Addo joins over 2000 children to celebrate Christmas in a grand style
