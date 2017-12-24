President Buhari breaks silence on fuel scarcity

President Muhammadu Buhari has broken silence on the biting fuel scarcity. The President said the situation is regrettable. Buhari on his Twitter handle, @MBuhari, sympathised with Nigerians on having to endure what he described as needless fuel queues. Buhari said he had gotten NNPC’s assurance that the situation would significantly improve over the next few […]

President Buhari breaks silence on fuel scarcity

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

