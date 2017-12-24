 President Buhari breaks silence on fuel scarcity | Nigeria Today
President Buhari breaks silence on fuel scarcity

Posted on Dec 24, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari has broken silence on the biting fuel scarcity. The President said the situation is regrettable. Buhari on his Twitter handle, @MBuhari, sympathised with Nigerians on having to endure what he described as needless fuel queues. Buhari said he had gotten NNPC’s assurance that the situation would significantly improve over the next few […]

