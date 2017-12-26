 President Buhari celebrates House of Reps Speaker, Yakubu Dogara who turned 50 today | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Buhari celebrates House of Reps Speaker, Yakubu Dogara who turned 50 today

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Buhari felicitated with Nigeria’s House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara who turned 50 today. President Buhari in his birthday message through his S.A on media and publicity, Femi Adesina recounted the remarkable achievements Yakubu Dogara has pulled off in his two years stay in the green chamber. The statement reads; On behalf of the […]

The post President Buhari celebrates House of Reps Speaker, Yakubu Dogara who turned 50 today appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.