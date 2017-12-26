 President Buhari felicitates with Speaker Dogara @ 50 | Nigeria Today
President Buhari felicitates with Speaker Dogara @ 50

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, as he turns 50 years. The President’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday. He joined the National Assembly, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), friends and family of […]

