President Buhari Finally Speaks on Fuel Scarcity

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Politics, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with Nigerians on the lingering fuel scarcity, three weeks after filling stations started grappling with shortages. “The fuel scarcity being experienced nationwide is regrettable. I sympathize with all Nigerians on having to endure needless fuel queues. “I’m being regularly briefed, especially on the NNPC’s interventions to ensure that there is […]

The post President Buhari Finally Speaks on Fuel Scarcity appeared first on Timeofgist.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

