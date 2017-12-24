President Buhari Finally Speaks on Fuel Scarcity
President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with Nigerians on the lingering fuel scarcity, three weeks after filling stations started grappling with shortages. “The fuel scarcity being experienced nationwide is regrettable. I sympathize with all Nigerians on having to endure needless fuel queues. “I’m being regularly briefed, especially on the NNPC’s interventions to ensure that there is […]
Comments
