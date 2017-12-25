President Buhari is confused about his age

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said he thought he was 74 but was told he was 75 years old.

Buhari said this when the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Bello, led a delegation to pay him Christmas homage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari had celebrated his birthday with governors and family members last week.

What Buhari said:

The President recalled his health challenge, stating that 2017 has been a tumultuous year.

He said, “I am very grateful (to you) for taking time out on a very important day to come out and spend it with us.

“It has been a tumultuous year. I am thinking I am 75. I thought I was 74 but I was told I was 75.

“I have never been so sick, not even during the 30-month civil war that I was stumbling under farm of yams or cassava.

“But this sickness…I don’t know, but I came out better. All those who saw me before said I look much better when I came back.

“But I have explained it to the public that as a General, I used to give orders. But now, I take orders. The doctors told me to feed my stomach and sleep for longer hours. That is why I am looking much better.”

Read » President Buhari is confused about his age on YNaija

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

