President Buhari meets with embattled Lawmaker Abdulmumin Jibrin
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with embattled House of Representatives member Abdulmumin Jibrin at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Jibrin was suspended for 180 legislative days in September 2016 following claims he made that the 2016 budget was padded to the tune of over N284 billion by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara in connivance […]
The post President Buhari meets with embattled Lawmaker Abdulmumin Jibrin appeared first on BellaNaija.
