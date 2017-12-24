 President Buhari misquoted the holy Bible on Christmas – Reno – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Buhari misquoted the holy Bible on Christmas – Reno – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Chicago Sun-Times

President Buhari misquoted the holy Bible on Christmas – Reno
Vanguard
Who writes President Buhari's statements? His spokesman is a pastor like me, yet he ignorantly released the President's Christmas message which said inter alia that: “The Holy Book describes Christmas as a festival of peace, joy, healing, hope and
Christmas 2017: Why And How We Celebrate ChristmasNDTV
The story of ChristmasPlainsman
Adventure into different celebrations of Christmas around the worldGhanaWeb
Philippine Star –The Outline –The Charlatan –NorthJersey.com
all 779 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.