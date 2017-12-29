President Buhari Signs 6 New Bills Into Law

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Senate matters, Senator Ita Enang, on Friday, announced the signing into law, six new bills by President Muhammadu Buhari. Enang said among the bills signed include the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment) Amendment Act, 2017, which will see the addition of gas producing and gas processing companies […]

