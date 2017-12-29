 President Buhari Signs 6 New Bills Into Law | Nigeria Today
President Buhari Signs 6 New Bills Into Law

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Politics, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Senate matters, Senator Ita Enang, on Friday, announced the signing into law, six new bills by President Muhammadu Buhari. Enang said among the bills signed include the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment) Amendment Act, 2017, which will see the addition of gas producing and gas processing companies […]

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

