President Buhari sympathizes with Nigerians over Lingering #FuelScarcity

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathized with Nigerians over their suffering occasioned by the fuel scarcity across the nation, and reassured that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is on top of the situation. The President, who was reacting to the long queues of motorists at various filling stations across the country, in a statement personally […]

