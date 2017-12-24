 President Buhari sympathizes with Nigerians over Lingering #FuelScarcity | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Buhari sympathizes with Nigerians over Lingering #FuelScarcity

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathized with Nigerians over their suffering occasioned by the fuel scarcity across the nation, and reassured that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is on top of the situation. The President, who was reacting to the long queues of motorists at various filling stations across the country, in a statement personally […]

The post President Buhari sympathizes with Nigerians over Lingering #FuelScarcity appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.