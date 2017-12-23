President Buhari’s 2017 Christmas Message To Nigerians
Dear Compatriots, I felicitate with all Nigerians, particularly our Christian brothers and sisters, on the occasion of this year’s Christmas day celebration. The commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ is an important opportunity for us to show love to one another and encourage unity by spending quality time with our friends, families and the […]
