President Buhari’s Son Involved In A Bike Accident, Undergoes Surgery – Presidency Releases Statement
A very unfortunate incident has befalling Nigeria as a country as the son of Nigerias President, Yusuf Buhari was involved in a bike crash (accident) yesterday and reports has it that he suffered a neck injury and have since undergone surgical procedures.
The Presidency released statement regarding the unfortunate incident and so many top politicians have also sent messages to the president to consul and wish his son quick recovery.
YUSUF BUHARI STABLE IN HOSPITAL FOLLOWING BIKE ACCIDENT
Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.
The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son.
May God reward you all.
GARBA SHEHU
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media and Publicity)
December 27, 2017.
Former Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has also reacted to the only son of President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf and wished him a quick recovery. He tweeted this on his official Twitter handle
He Wrote:
“Our thoughts are with the first family – our family will be praying for you. We wish Yusuf a speedy recovery.”
Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode also reacted to Buhari’s son bike accident and instead of wishing him a speedy recovery, he likened President Buhari to Pharaoh. He tweeted this on his Twitter handle yesterday;
God told Pharaoh to “let my people go”.
Pharaoh asked Him who He was?
God told him “I am the I Am, that I Am” and sent signs of His awesome power.
It cost Pharaoah both his own life and that of his son.
Signs have been sent. Next comes the axe.
Let God’s people go!
