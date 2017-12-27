President Buhari’s Son Yusuf Buhari Hospitalised After Ghastly Power Bike Accident
President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf was involved in a ghastly power bike accident last night in the Gwanripa area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
Presidential Spokesman Garba Shehu in a statement on Wednesday confirmed an earlier report by SIGNAL announcing the development to the Nigerian public.
BREAKING | President @MBuhari’s son – Yusuf Buhari involved in a ghastly power bike accident. Might be flown abroad for medical treatment. “I’m about to be briefed on the incident”, Garba Shehu confirms to SIGNAL. More to come. pic.twitter.com/RCMs2vya0s
— SIGNAL (@thesignalng) December 27, 2017
According to the statement by Garba Shehu, Yusuf “broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.”
Yusuf was reportedly drag racing with friends last night when the accident happened. He was prior to the accident seen yesterday evening at the 50th birthday celebration party of Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara at the International Conference Center, ICC, Abuja.
“The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son”, the statement said.
__________
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
The post President Buhari’s Son Yusuf Buhari Hospitalised After Ghastly Power Bike Accident appeared first on SIGNAL.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!