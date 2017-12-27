President Buhari’s Son Yusuf Buhari Hospitalised After Ghastly Power Bike Accident

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf was involved in a ghastly power bike accident last night in the Gwanripa area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Presidential Spokesman Garba Shehu in a statement on Wednesday confirmed an earlier report by SIGNAL announcing the development to the Nigerian public.

BREAKING | President @MBuhari’s son – Yusuf Buhari involved in a ghastly power bike accident. Might be flown abroad for medical treatment. “I’m about to be briefed on the incident”, Garba Shehu confirms to SIGNAL. More to come. pic.twitter.com/RCMs2vya0s — SIGNAL (@thesignalng) December 27, 2017

According to the statement by Garba Shehu, Yusuf “broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.”

Yusuf was reportedly drag racing with friends last night when the accident happened. He was prior to the accident seen yesterday evening at the 50th birthday celebration party of Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara at the International Conference Center, ICC, Abuja.

“The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son”, the statement said.

