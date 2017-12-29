President Lungu directs the Army to help contain the spread of Cholera in Lusaka – Lusaka Times
|
Lusaka Times
|
President Lungu directs the Army to help contain the spread of Cholera in Lusaka
Lusaka Times
President Edgar Lungu has directed all the three wings of the Defence Force to join the Ministry of Health and Lusaka City Council in escalated efforts to contain the spread of cholera in the city. This morning the President reviewed the ongoing …
ECL directs the army to join Cholera fight
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!