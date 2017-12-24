Presidential Affairs Minister pays tribute to Felix Mutati’s late father – Lusaka Times
|
Lusaka Times
|
Presidential Affairs Minister pays tribute to Felix Mutati's late father
Lusaka Times
Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe consoles Finance Minister Felix Mutati at the funeral of his father (Mr. Mutati senior) at Mukupa Kaoma village in Lunte district yesterday. Looking on is Northern minister Brian Mundubile (centre) and …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!