Presidential Affairs Minister pays tribute to Felix Mutati’s late father – Lusaka Times



Lusaka Times Presidential Affairs Minister pays tribute to Felix Mutati's late father

Lusaka Times

Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe consoles Finance Minister Felix Mutati at the funeral of his father (Mr. Mutati senior) at Mukupa Kaoma village in Lunte district yesterday. Looking on is Northern minister Brian Mundubile (centre) and …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

