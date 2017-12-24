 Presidential Affairs Minister pays tribute to Felix Mutati’s late father – Lusaka Times | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Presidential Affairs Minister pays tribute to Felix Mutati’s late father – Lusaka Times

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Lusaka Times

Presidential Affairs Minister pays tribute to Felix Mutati's late father
Lusaka Times
Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe consoles Finance Minister Felix Mutati at the funeral of his father (Mr. Mutati senior) at Mukupa Kaoma village in Lunte district yesterday. Looking on is Northern minister Brian Mundubile (centre) and

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.