President’s aides, Fayose pray for Yusuf Buhari

• Yusuf’s biker friend, Bashir Gwandu, also in coma

A special prayer session was yesterday held for the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf, who was on Tuesday night involved in bike accident in Abuja.

The session was held inside a mosque located near the president’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. It was held shortly after the afternoon prayer. The session was led by the Chief Imam of Aso Rock Mosque, Sheik Abdulwahid Suleiman.

Suleiman prayed for God’s guidance and protection for the first family and all Nigerians. The clergyman also prayed for peace and tranquility in the country. Some presidential aides and Presidential Villa workers joined in the prayer session.

Among those at the prayer session were the President’s Aide-De-Camp (ADC), Lawal Abubakar; Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity; the president’s Chief Personal Security Officer, Abdulkarim Dauda, as well other presidential aides and staff of the villa.

Shehu had on Wednesday in a statement confirmed that Yusuf, who was involved in a bike accident, was in stable condition. He said that Yusuf had the accident on Tuesday night around Gwarimpa area in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Shehu added that Yusuf broke a limb and also sustained an injury on the head as a result of the incident.

He, however, refuted the reports in social media yesterday that the president’s son, Yusuf, has been flown to Germany for further treatment following his bike accident on Boxing Day.

Also, Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has joined other Nigerians to pray for the speedy recovery of President Buhari’s son, Yusuf who was involved in a power bike accident. The governor took to his verified Twitter handle @GovAyoFayose to pray that God will be with the President’s family at this trying time.

He tweeted, “I wish the President’s son speedy recovery. May the healing hands of the Almighty God be upon the young man and may God be with the first family at this trying time. God, who is the giver of life will restore every aspect of Yusuf’s body that needs to be restored.”

Meanwhile, Bashir Gwandu, friend of the President Buhari’s son, Yusuf, is also fighting for survival at the intensive care unit of Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja.

Gwandu is Yusuf’s best friend with whom he collided in a horror crash on Tuesday night.

According to sources, the accident occurred when Yusuf revved up the engine of his motorbike to overtake Gwandu, and suddenly lost control of the machine.

“The accident happened when Yusuf was trying to overtake Bashir. They collided and somersaulted. They lay unconscious there for a while before permission was sought to take them to the hospital,” the source said.

It was gathered that a security vehicle was trailing and giving cover to the president’s son when the accident occurred along Ahmadu Bello Way (near NEXT supermarket), Abuja.

Rumours were rife yesterday that Yusuf was flown to Germany for treatment but spokesman to the president, Garba Shehu, dismissed the rumours.

Sources however revealed that Yusuf would still be flown abroad for treatment as soon as his condition improves.

It is however unclear if Yusuf would be flown abroad alongside his friend, Bashir Gwandu, for further medical attention.

