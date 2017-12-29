 President’s wife, Aisha buhari placed on bed rest after yusuf buhari motor bike accident | Nigeria Today
President’s wife, Aisha buhari placed on bed rest after yusuf buhari motor bike accident

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Politics, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Aisha, mother of ailing Yusuf and wife of President Muhammadu Buhari has been placed in bed rest at Cedacrest Hospital in the nation’s capital, Abuja, DAILY POST report. The private health facility is where Yusuf was rushed to Tuesday night after his involvement in a bike accident. A source told our correspondent that top government officials […]

