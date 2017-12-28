Presiding in charity: Ecumenical dialogue looks at pope’s role – Crux: Covering all things Catholic



Crux: Covering all things Catholic Presiding in charity: Ecumenical dialogue looks at pope's role

Crux: Covering all things Catholic

Pope Francis embraces Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople during a prayer service with religious leaders in 2016 at the Basilica of St. Francis in Assisi, Italy. (Credit: Paul Haring/CNS.) The idea that the pope, as the "first bishop" of …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

