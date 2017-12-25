 Pretty Actress, Joke Jigan, Finally Engaged To Her Long Time Bae – Photos | Nigeria Today
Pretty Actress, Joke Jigan, Finally Engaged To Her Long Time Bae – Photos

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Don’t get me wrong guys but I wonder why they all act surprised when there bae pops the question. I mean, they have been dating for a long time and yet ladies will be acting surprised. I am not “understanding” ..lol

Anyway, Nollywood actress, Joke Jigan just got engaged to her boyfriend Jeg and she shared pics of the exciting moments on her Instagram page:

When u popped the question I thought I was going to die!!! I mean u took me to location to shoot earlier today and we were cool I was shocked when u asked me to dress up for dinner because I was dead tired , u invited my best friends , took me to somewhere Ive never been to in my life , u gave me a huge Xmas surprise 2day ago and I thought that was it for the year ! 

Jeg!!!!! God will continue to bless you and forever put a smile on your face!!!! Am still in shock and when my brother told me he went with u to buy the ring and told me how much I almost fainted God will bless u baby u always go out of your way to put a smile on my face ! Jesus!!! Even my friends are still in shock that u could pull through without their support!! I love you my king!!!!!! God bless u for me my support system, my mister fix it Merry Xmas lovers!!!! “


