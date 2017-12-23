 Price of goods soar in Ile-Ife as Christmas approaches – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Price of goods soar in Ile-Ife as Christmas approaches – Vanguard

Price of goods soar in Ile-Ife as Christmas approaches
As the Yuletide celebration approaches, prices of goods and services have soared in major markets in Ile-Ife, Osun State. Tomatoe sellers. A market survey conducted on Saturday in Ile-Ife, showed that the hike is caused by high cost of transportation

