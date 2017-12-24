Primate Ayodele releases 2018 prophecies, reveals what Atiku must do ahead of 2019
Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has advised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to consult God before running for president in 2019. The Primate warned that if the Waziri of Adamawa fails to consult God, he “may not get it right.” The warning was contained in Ayodele’s 2018 prophecies, where he called […]
