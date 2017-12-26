Prince Aggreh Terminates His Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah FC.. Says He Owed Him 8 Months Salary
Prince Aggreh has told SportingLife that he has ended his contract with FC IfeanyiUbah over his unpaid eight month salaries. Aggreh joined FC IfeanyiUbah from Kano Pillars at the beginning
The post Prince Aggreh Terminates His Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah FC.. Says He Owed Him 8 Months Salary appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!