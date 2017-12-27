 Prince Harry edits Radio 4’s Today: Obama and Charles interviewed – BBC News | Nigeria Today
Prince Harry edits Radio 4’s Today: Obama and Charles interviewed – BBC News

Prince Harry edits Radio 4's Today: Obama and Charles interviewed
Prince Harry says he will go on using his position to "shine a spotlight" on issues close to his heart. He was speaking as he guest edited BBC Radio 4's Today programme, which focused on the armed forces, mental health, youth crime and climate change
